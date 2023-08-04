LUBBOCK, Texas — A report from the Lubbock Police Department on Friday revealed additional information about a shooting and crash on Wednesday night that left two people injured.

Officers were dispatched to a crash near a gas station at the 4000 block of Clovis Road, said the report. A witness at the scene called 911 and said the vehicle that rolled over was being shot at, the report said.

The police report stated officers arrived on scene as EMS was treating the driver of the vehicle that rolled over. There was a single bullet hole in the driver’s side door, however the report said the victim only suffered injuries from the rollover.

There was a second victim driving in a separate vehicle, the report said. The victim told police he was driving home on North Loop 289 when he heard gunshots and immediately felt pain. The victim had a bandaged injury to his left forearm and a single bullet hole wound on his left leg, said the report. The victim’s shorts were saturated with blood, according to the police report.

The victim had parked his car at the gas station near the scene of the crash, the report said.

Both victims were transported to the University Medical Center emergency room and neither of their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, the police report said.

The suspect fled eastbound on North Loop 289 and was not located, the report said.

LPD said there have been no arrests made regarding the incident.