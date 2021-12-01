VIDEO: 13-year-old steals U-Haul truck, leads police on chase

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – A car chase in southeast New Mexico caused plenty of damage and injured a police officer. When authorities caught up with the suspect, they found a 13-year-old behind the wheel.

Roswell Police received a report of a stolen U-Haul on November 16 that was driven by a 13-year-old. A woman was dropping off a friend at a local liquor shop and saw the suspect who they met a few days ago and offered him a ride. When she stepped inside, he took off.

He was spotted going south on Main Street and tried turning on 19th by a Dairy Queen and hit an officer who then hit a Jeep and kept fleeing, injuring both the officer and the driver of the Jeep.

The 13-year-old hit speeds of 75 miles per hour. Police were finally able to catch up to him on W. College Blvd. and Pennsylvania Ave. after the suspect ran into a fire hydrant.

The crash caused a huge water spill. Police took the teen to be checked out at the hospital, where they were able to speak with his mother who told police says she had left him at his grandmother’s house after a disagreement.

“He’s not like this, he’s the most kind kid you know. But he’s off his medication,” the suspect’s mother said in lapel video.

The driver of the jeep and the officer were not seriously injured. The teenager is facing six charges including aggravated fleeing from a police officer. There’s no estimate of damage yet.