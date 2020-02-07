VIDEO: Fresno County hemp shop owner stabbed during fight with an employee; brother beats up suspect

WARNING: Some viewers may find this video disturbing.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who stabbed a hemp shop owner Thursday night was hospitalized after being fired was beaten up by the victim’s brother, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing at Yosemite Hemp Company, located at 17304 N. Friant Road, around 6 p.m., spokesman Tony Botti said.

The 42-year-old owner was in the process of firing a store employee, identified as Jose Ramos, 27, when he got upset and stabbed the owner.

The victim’s brother showed up and beat up Ramos, Botti said. Deputies arrived and contacted everyone involved.

The victim was airlifted to an area hospital, while the suspect was taken to a hospital by ambulance.

Botti said both the suspect and victim were later listed in stable condition.

Ramos was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the sheriff’s office said. The victim’s brother is not facing any criminal charges as he was defending his brother who was being attacked.

Deputies continue to investigate the incident.