LUBBOCK, Texas — In observance of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Voice of Hope is set to host the Walk a Mile in Her Shoes event on April 29 at Safety City in Lubbock.

The event will feature a community walk along with food and activities for all ages as well as local food truck vendors Tom & Bingo’s BBQ, Mijo’s Tex-Mex, Kurbside Sweets and Kettle Corn for a Cause.

Walk a Mile in Her Shoes is an opportunity to raise awareness in the community about the serious causes, effects and remediation to sexualized violence.

Attendees have the opportunity to wear red heels during the walk to show support for survivors. Onsite registration begins at 12:00 p.m. with the walk beginning at 1:00 p.m.

The funds raised will be used to assist victims of sexual assault and sex trafficking and assist with prevention programs and education in the community.

Registration is available online with family and large group options available here or at the entrance the day of the walk.