Waco Police prepare for first Back-to-School Bash

WACO, Texas — The Waco Police Department is gearing up for it’s first Back-to-School Bash – but as they are planning for this event, they are also planning ways to make sure all the guests stay COVID safe.

“COVID cases are on a rise right now, and we’re definitely taking that into consideration,” says Waco Police PIO Cierra Shipley. “We’re asking people that masks are strongly encouraged.”

This event comes after Chief Victorian has pushed for more community engagement, and wants the people of Waco to know their officers. And those attending this weekend’s event will not leave empty-handed.

“We have asked the community, even our officers, we’ve received a ton of donations of school supplies,” Shipley said. “So that’s kind of the big thing here, is we’re giving away a backpack to every kid that shows up. And this backpack is filled with composition books, notebooks, pencils, paper – anything you can think of that they might need for school. It’s going to be in there.”

Many of the department’s finest spent their day stuffing bags and making sure that every child who arrives will have supplies to go to school with. They will even be handing out vouchers in case they do run out of backpacks – to make sure every child gets one.

Also, the department is still accepting donations at their front door at any time of the day.

“So we are looking for backpacks, still,’ she said. “We have a ton of backpacks to give away, hundreds, but we’re always looking for more. We expect a lot of kids to come by needing school supplies. School supplies is so expensive, so backpacks are kind of our number one.”

All the fun starts at 10:00 a.m. this Saturday. For more information, you can click here.