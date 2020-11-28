Walmart announces Cyber Monday 2020 deals

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Walmart announced on Friday its top Cyber Monday deals for 2020.

Like Target, Amazon, BestBuy and other major chains, Walmart had been offering a variety of price cuts online for Black Friday, but a number of additional deals are coming on the final day of November.

According to the retailer, some of the top deals among the thousands that will launch on Monday, November 30 at 12:00 a.m. ET. on Walmart.com include:

onn. 60” Class 4K UHD HDR Roku Smart LED TV for $288

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8 qt. Pressure Cooker for $149 (was $249)

Fisher Price Laugh & Learn Chairs (Pink and Yellow) for $20 (was $35)

BISSELL PowerForce Helix Turbo Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum for $59 (was $89)

Barbie Estate Malibu House Playset for $49 (was $99)

Lenovo Chromebook S330, 14″ HD Display – a Walmart exclusive for $159 (was $199)

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones with Apple W1 Headphones Chip (white) for $199 (was $289)

Blue Diamond, Blue Limited-Edition Nonstick Ceramic 11-Piece Cookware Set for $49 (was $89.99)

1/4 Carat T.W. Diamond Stud Earring in 14Kt White Gold by Brilliance Fine Jewelry for $79.99 (was $104)

Marvel Avengers: Endgame Titan Hero Series Action Figure 4 Pack for $20 (was $34)

Portland Boot Company Cairo 12″ Faux Fur Trim Snow Boot for Women for $34.99 (was $49.95)

According to the post from Scott McCall, chief merchandising officer at Walmart U.S., some of the items will be available for NextDay delivery, free two-day shipping, or in-store pickup.

“Our Merchants have pulled together our biggest and best Cyber Monday savings to-date, and we’ve staffed up in our fulfillment centers to process orders quickly for delivery,” McCall said.

The company’s curbside pickup service will also be available in select locations.

More Cyber Monday 2020 deals will be listed online here as they become available.