HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has asked for the public’s help in finding a car linked to a drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old boy.

Harris County officials are searching for the car linked to the shooting that resulted in the death of Paul Vasquez in the Cloverleaf area, East Harris County.

Officials believe the vehicle is a gray or silver Kia Optima, according to press conference officials.

On Sunday, June 12, 2022, at approximately 10:45 at night, police responded to a call in regards to a shooting at a house in Houston.

When police arrived, they found a wounded child, identified as Pual Vasquez. He was transported to the hospital where he later passed away.

At the time, there was no motive or suspect for the shooting, according to officials.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS or HCSO Homicide at 713-274-9100.

Tips can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.