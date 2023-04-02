DALLAS(KDAF)—The CMT awards are coming up this weekend, and this country star surprised his fans. and a local restaurant in town. It was a bit of an unexpected twist, but everyone was clucking with excitement!

The country star, Cole Swindell stopped by Raising Cane’s in Arlington, Texas, and helped served chicken finger meals to fans on March, 30.

Fans lined up around the building just to get a chance to see Swindell. He even got his hands dirty and served fans chicken finger meals. Added to that, he sang a short lyric with one of his fans, while ringing in their order.

It’s no surprise Swindell’s in Dallas since he’s going to be at the country music awards on April 2. His chart-topping hit is also nominated for Male Video of the Year and CMT Performance of the Year.

“Even before all of his success in the music industry, Cole was a giving guy with a love for our food,” said Raising Cane’s Founder Todd Graves. “To have him come out and celebrate his successes with fans of our food and his following of country music fans means a lot.”