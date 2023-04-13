LUBBOCK, Texas — The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force said it has seen an increase in the recovery of stolen vehicles where innocent consumers are being scammed out of large sums of money during a vehicle sale.

The South Plains Auto Theft Task Force has seen an increase in the recovery of stolen vehicles in which innocent consumers are scammed out of large sums of money during a vehicle sale. The process consist of a stolen vehicle being “cloned” or made to look like a vehicle that is not stolen. The stolen vehicles are listed for sale on social media platforms such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. The consumer agrees to meet with the seller to purchase the vehicle at below market value. The consumer purchases the vehicle for CASH and takes possession of the vehicle. The consumer later learns during the Certificate of Title process that the vehicle is stolen. The stolen vehicle is then seized and returned to its original owner and the consumer has little or no recourse to recover their money.

The vehicle can be a clone even if a Certificate of Title is presented.

Beware that a cloned vehicle can be difficult to identify to an untrained investigator without using special equipment.

Cash transactions are difficult or impossible to investigate.

Remember If the offer sounds too good to be true, it probably is. A vehicle with a discounted price should be a red flag.

We suggest making purchases from well-known reputable dealers or sellers.

We suggest the seller and purchaser meet at their local tax office to make the transaction. If the seller is unwilling to meet with you at the tax office, buyer beware.

Buyers should always positively identify the seller when making a second hand purchase. Beware a seller with the ability to clone a vehicle probably has the ability to make a counterfeit identification card.

If you feel like you have fallen victim to this scam, please contact the South Plains Auto Theft Task Force at 806-775-1569.