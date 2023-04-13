LEA COUNTY, New Mexico — The teen who was accused of throwing a newborn baby into a dumpster Alexis Avila, 19, was set to take the stand to testify her trial on Thursday.

Avila was facing one count of child abuse with great bodily harm and one count of attempted first-degree murder.

EverythingLubbock.com’s affiliate, KRQE, said the state finished its case around 11:30 a.m.

On Wednesday, jurors were able to witness images taken of the infant when he arrived at the hospital, covered in dried blood. Several doctors, officers and expert witnesses took the stand.

