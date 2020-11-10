WATCH: Jon Rahm skips pond for remarkable hole-in-one

AUGUSTA, Georgia — The Masters may not start until Thursday, but Jon Rahm already delivered the most impressive shot that Augusta National will see all week.
While practicing, Rahm skipped his ball across a pond like a stone before it rolled across the green and into the hole for an incredible hole-in-one.
Rahm has emerged as one of the top golfers in the world, briefly holding the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Rankings after winning the Memorial Tournament in July.
The Masters begins Thursday. The first two rounds will be shown on ESPN, while Saturday and Sunday’s action will be broadcast by KLBK.