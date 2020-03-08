WATCH LIVE: Champions to be crowned in the Lone Star Conference

FRISCO, Texas (Nexstar) — The Lone Star Conference will crown a men’s and women’s basketball champion Sunday, March 8 at The Comerica Center in Frisco.

The winner will claim a conference title and a berth in the NCAA Division II Basketball Tournament.

Nexstar Broadcasting is airing every game from the quarterfinals to the championship on-air and online in markets across 11 television markets in four states.

The Lone Star Conference is the largest intercollegiate athletics conference in NCAA Division II with 19 member institutions. The LSC started in 1931 as a five-member conference of Texas-based schools and is now a 19-member league with 14 members in Texas, two in Oklahoma, two in New Mexico, and one in Arkansas.

Lone Star Championship Schedule

Women’s Championship at 1 p.m. | No. 3 Lubbock Christian (27-3) vs. No. 1 Texas A&M-Commerce (27-2)