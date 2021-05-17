WATCH LIVE: Protesters gather in Marion Square, march downtown demanding justice for Jamal Sutherland

Editor’s note: This video is live and unedited.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Multiple groups on Monday gathered in Marion Square to protest the in-custody death of Jamal Sutherland while he was an inmate at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and North Charleston Police Department (NCPD) last week released video of Sutherland’s arrest, as well as his encounter with detention center deputies in the moments leading up to his arrest.

According to the group, Sutherland was “tortured and murdered” by CCSO deputies. The groups are now demanding justice and accountability in his death.

Monday’s protest is permitted. The Charleston Police Department (CPD) is on scene and has set up barricades to keep the protesters on the route identified in their permit.

The group will march from Marion Square to Solicitor Scarlett Wilson’s office.