LUBBOCK, Texas – Army reservist Logan Rainbolt surprised his little sister Skylar Rainbolt at school on Thursday after being gone for ten and a half months, said the Frenship Independent School District.

Logan arrived in Lubbock on Thursday after serving most of his time in Syria, said Frenship. Logan is a combat engineer Specialist with the 321st Engineer Company.

Skylar is a 3rd grader at Legacy Elementary, Logan is a 2020 Frenship grad, according to Frenship.

