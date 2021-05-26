WATCH: One man flown to hospital after crashing into gas pump, truck and pump catches fire

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — One man has been flown to the hospital late Wednesday morning after he crashed into a gas pump at a gas station in Mount Pocono, according to the Coolbaugh Township fire chief.
He says the driver crossed the median on Route 940 and smashed into a gas pump at C&C Performance Centers causing the car, as well as the gas pump, to catch fire. A bystander allegedly pulled the driver from the car. He was flown to the hospital for his injuries.
They say the fire has been put out and Route 940 East and 940 West are now back open. The gas station and attached pizzeria & deli will be closed at least the remainder of the day.
