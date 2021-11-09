WATCH: Soldier surprises daughter at school after 9-month deployment

Latest

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A McMullen-Booth Elementary School got a special surprise during her lunch break Tuesday morning.

Cailani Martinez’ father has been deployed for nearly a year in Syria. She didn’t know he had planned to visit her at school on Tuesday morning.

Around 11:30 a.m., Cailani was asked to go on stage with a group of students to talk about Veterans Day. Her father, Cedric Goins, was hiding in a room backstage, and as she was speaking, he came out and surprised her.

WFLA cameras were there to capture the touching moment.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar