PLAINVIEW, Texas — Dr. Bill Hardage, who served Wayland Baptist University in a variety of administrative positions during a 40-year career, was posthumously promoted to Vice Chancellor Emeritus.

Wayland’s Board of Trustees voted to honor Hardage, who died May 25, 2006, in an airplane crash in San Benito County, CA, at age 62. Formal recognition was set for May 20 during commencement ceremonies at the Plainview campus.

Dr. Bobby Hall, President, served with Hardage for many years and praised his “remarkable passion and loyalty to Wayland.”

“Dr. Hardage had a deep and lasting impact on my career,” Hall said. “Just as he did with so many others, Dr. Hardage provided opportunities for me to be involved, grow, and develop.”

In addition to his work at Wayland, Hardage was also heavily involved in civic activities. He served as president and vice president of Plainview Chamber of Commerce, president of Plainview Noon Lions Club and director of Plainview United Way.

The faculty named him the Outstanding Administrator for the 1989-1990 school year. He was posthumously awarded a Distinguished Lifetime Leadership Award and an endowed scholarship bears his name.

Hardage’s son, Tim, currently serves on Wayland’s Board of Trustees. His daughter, Cindy Bessire, has served as principal at Muleshoe High School. His legacy has also included grandchildren, all of whom have attended Wayland.