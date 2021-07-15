Wayland Baptist names Judy Jarratt as Interim Dean

The following is a news release from Wayland Baptist University.

LUBBOCK, Texas (RELEASE) – Wayland Baptist University has named Dr. Judy Jarratt the Interim Executive Director and Campus Dean of the Lubbock campus. She is replacing Dr. Elyn Palmer who resigned in June.

Dr. Jarratt is no stranger to Wayland. From 2004 to 2019 she served as a professor of education and professor of counseling for the university. Vice President of External Campuses Dr. David Bishop said Dr. Jarratt’s familiarity with Wayland will be a huge benefit during this time.

“Dr. Jarratt is a highly effective administrator with a track-record of success,” Bishop said. “As a former professor at the Lubbock campus she understands the expectations and requirements for the position of Executive Director and already has a good working relationship with her staff. We are looking forward to working with her as we continue to increase our presence in Lubbock.”

Since 2019, Dr. Jarratt has been working as the Senior Director of the Campus Alliance for Telehealth Resources affiliated with the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center’s Department of Psychiatry. Dr. Jarratt holds an Ed.D. in Educational Administration from Texas Tech and a Master of Science in Counseling and a Bachelor of Science degree in education from the University of Houston.

Dr. Jarratt has served as the campus administrator for the Alternative Education Program at Seminole Independent School District. She also served as provost for the Carlsbad campus of the University of the Southwest. She taught high school in Brownfield and served as school counselor for the Wellman-Union, Meadow and Seminole ISDs.

Wayland-Lubbock is currently enrolling for the fall term. Wayland caters to working adults, offering five eight-week sessions per year to allow for more freedom and flexibility. With a variety of degree options, some of which offer credit for work experience and training, students can pursue an education designed for their personal and career goals. For more information, visit wbu.edu/Lubbock or call 806-785-9285.

