PLAINVIEW, Texas — Dr. Stephen M. Stookey, Dean of Wayland Baptist University’s School of Christian Studies, was the 2023 recipient of the W.O Carver Distinguished Service Award, which pays tribute to those who have made outstanding contributions to Baptist history.

The award was set to be given by the Baptist History & Heritage Society on May 18 at the society’s annual awards dinner in San Antonio.

“I am deeply honored to receive the W.O. Carver Distinguished Service Award,” Dr. Stookey said. “I am humbled to be included among the distinguished scholars and denominational leaders previously honored with the Carver Award

The Baptist History and Heritage Society is a non-profit, professional organization with members worldwide. The society bridges the worlds of the academy and the congregation as it communicates the story of Baptists through print and digital media, conferences, and seminars.

Stookey was not the first recipient of the Carver award with ties to Wayland. Dr. H. Leon McBeth, a renowned 20th century Baptist historian and Wayland alum, was among the previous recipients.