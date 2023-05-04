PLAINVIEW, Texas — Four Wayland Baptist University School of Business students have become world champions in a business strategy simulation.

Diego Cortez, Luis Fernandes, Rene Arturo Nunez Feliz and Brody Williams won first place in The Business Strategy Game. The team competed against 3,840 teams from 245 colleges and universities in 44 countries. Dr. Jason Geesey, Associate Professor of Marketing, served as a faculty adviser for the competition.

“The Wayland team combined for an impressive nine Top 100 rankings and a total of six No. 1 rankings in a simulated 10 years of decision making for their fictional business, BRZ Shoes, Inc.,” said Dr. Charles Starnes, Professor of Economics.

The Business Strategy Game is a simulation where the students work as a team that makes finance, accounting, operations and marketing decisions for their company.

Teams compete for a fictional global shoe company that requires them to manufacture and market the company’s brand in Asian, Latin American, European and North American countries.

“The overall ranking is based on investor expectations and best-in-industry standards that include earnings per share, return on equity, and stock price,” Starnes said.