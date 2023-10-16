LUBBOCK, Texas – A freshman wrestler and student trainer at Wayland Baptist University, Yireh Moreno, has made it her mission to feed the hungry across the community since arriving on campus, said a press release from WBU.

Bailey West joined Moreno in her effort. West is also a wrestler at WBU and has experience ministering to homeless people through Kuts for Christ in his hometown of Houston.

Moreno shared her experiences growing up in Los Fresnos. Moreno said she and her parents moved into a small, one-bedroom studio-style apartment. A neighbor started to buy groceries for them once a month because she said, “God told me to start giving y’all food, so I’ve had it on my heart to give it to you guys.”

“I want to be that neighbor that gave to my parents,” said Moreno. Moreno explained that “God provides” is what her first name means.

Moreno and West bought sandwich materials at Walmart and decided to head to Lubbock with the sandwiches they made. The two brought the sandwiches to a homeless shelter.

Photo courtesy of Wayland Baptist University

Moreno said it warmed her heart because they were grateful for her sandwiches. She hopes to organize a group of students to deliver food to those in need.

While wrestling, West is majoring in Christian Ministry and plans to graduate in five years with the Accelerated Bachelor’s to Master’s Degree.

Moreno has been sidelined from wrestling due to an injury. She has switched her major from sports medicine to pre-med microbiology.

“God willing, I will get my doctorate degree and do something similar to this but in healthcare. I want to go to a rural area where they can’t pay for a doctor,” Moreno said.