PLAINVIEW, Texas — The School of Creative Arts at Wayland Baptist University announced administration and faculty changes for the fall.

Dr. Richard Fountain, Professor of Piano since 2008, has been named Dean of the School of Creative Arts, and Dr. Yahui Zhang, Professor of Communication and Media Studies since 2008, has been named Associate Dean.

Ray Rush, an adjunct professor from 2015 to 2020, returns to the university faculty as an Assistant Professor of Media Production, and Tennille Reneau joins Wayland as Assistance Professor of Graphic Design.

The mission of Wayland’s School of Creative Arts is to unite future professionals and dedicated faculty and staff within a mentor-apprenticeship culture devoted to the promotion of artistic excellence, entrepreneurial vision, and Christ-centered servant leadership.