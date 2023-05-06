LUBBOCK, Texas – On April 5, the Texas House of Representatives passed SB 12 and SB 1601. These bills would affect drag queens in Texas and were set to take effect September 2023.

SB 12 restricts “certain sexually oriented performances on public property, on the premises of a commercial enterprise, or in the presence of a child.” Specifically, SB 12 states, “a male performer exhibiting as a female, or a female performer exhibiting as a male, who uses clothing, makeup, or other similar physical markers and who sings, lip syncs, dances, or otherwise performs before an audience.”

SB 1601 states “a municipal library may not receive state funds if the library hosts an event at which a man presenting as a woman or a woman presenting as a man reads a book or a story to a minor for entertainment and the person being dressed as the opposite gender.”

A Lubbock drag queen, Andromeda told us her thoughts about the upcoming drag bills. Andromeda is a recent Texas Tech graduate who does drag at a Lubbock night club on the weekends. She said drag has helped her “find confidence and passion.”

Andromeda recalled, “everyone was so accepting and supportive” of her when she first started drag. In the last few months, she said, “the light has dulled” due to these bills being introduced and passed in Texas. Andromeda said she is fearful for her safety at times, “I’m scared I will be mugged, beaten or killed.”

Andromeda said some drag queens she knows rely on drag for their livelihood and have considered going to another state that’s more accepting of it. She does not know how these bills could affect her future in drag, but she hopes she can “continue to perform as long as [her] health and safety will be taken care of”

Nick Harpster the public relations advocacy coordinator for LubbockPRIDE shared his thoughts on the upcoming bills. He said these bills seem like a “solution in search of a problem” He argued that “the bills are written to target drag shows.” Harpster believes the bills “Make drag shows into a sexual performance.” He said the bills are meant to protect children but, “most children can’t go to drag show venues.”

Jaci Garrett-Salter shared how her experience seeing drag encouraged her to come out. She said she accidentally found herself in a gay bar in Lubbock and decided to stay for the drag show. As a former Baptist pastor, she has learned, “at the end of the day, we are all human.” Garrett-Salter added, “seeing people live their truth ignites something in people to help feel comfortable in their own skin.”

Harpster said in light of the upcoming bills, it has “brought a lot more activism.” For those who are interested in how they could help the drag community, Andromeda encouraged everyone to “call on representatives to vote against the bills.” Harpster and Garrett-Salter invited those interested to join the community in a letter writing campaign at Tumbleweed + Sage Coffeehouse and the graffiti LHUCA office on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Garrett-Salter said there will be food trucks and activities at LHUCA and drag queens will join at 2:00 p.m. at the Tumbleweed + Sage event. She added that their goal is to send 200 letters to Texas lawmakers. Postage, envelopes and other supplies will be provided, Garrett-Salter said all you need to do is “sign your name and show support.”

In addition to Sunday’s events, Harpster suggested to “follow legislation, find out who your representatives are, let them know how you feel and call their offices to give them your two cents, but be as friendly as you can.” He added, “if you’re not comfortable talking to anyone, you can call in the middle of the night and leave a message for their answering services.”

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to Texas lawmakers for a comment and did not receive a response. The story will be updated if they respond.