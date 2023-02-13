WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KETK) – Whitehouse is jumping for joy after hometown hero Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“That was such an intense game and we are so proud of our Patrick Mahomes, because he kicked butt,” Whitehouse resident Patti Carpenter said.

A win wasn’t easy for Mahomes. With only two minutes left in the second quarter, he re-injured his right ankle, and fans like Carpenter thought the game was over.

“I thought he was going to be out, but then he surprised us and went right back in, I mean he really has the drive to go the extra mile,” Carpenter said.

By the second half, Mahomes was back on the field and playing his heart out.

“Love him to death, you know he just, he surprises you because he always seems to want to wait until the last half of the game, you know to win it, and he’s really good at that,” Whitehouse resident David Driver said.

Owner of Ribmasters and Chiefs fan David Spivey had no doubt in his mind Mahomes could pull out a win.

“He’s just getting started, he’s just getting started, he’s got a long way way to go, he’s going to get better and better and better,” Spivey said.

With only minutes left in the game, the Chiefs and Eagles were tied up at 35. Whitehouse fans held their breath as a field goal was kicked, winning the game and the MVP title for Mahomes.

“That represents Whitehouse, and we are so proud of you Patrick Mahomes,” Carpenter said.

The people of Whitehouse say Mahomes will always be a part of their community.

“He hasn’t forgotten where he came from, he still helps and does stuff around here, he’s done stuff for the local teams here in Whitehouse,” Spivey said.

They can’t wait for another Super Bowl win, hopefully next year.