LUBBOCK, Texas — While summer and early fall often steal the spotlight for weddings, it isn’t uncommon for couples to tie the knot during the winter time either. Despite the chilly weather, gathering loved ones during this time adds a unique warmth to the celebration.

According to The Knot, a wedding planning and vendor marketplace website, winter is typically considered the “off-season” for weddings. Peak wedding season will generally be between summer and early fall.

In a 2022 Real Wedding Study from The Knot, it found “Only 11% of weddings took place between December and February.”

The Willows Event Center in Lubbock told EverythingLubbock.com even it sees a slower pace in wedding bookings since it is mainly an outdoor event center.

However, that doesn’t mean couples avoid having a winter wedding. There are many factors that make a winter wedding wonderful.

“Winter can still be beautiful with the snow,” expressed Alli Cross, an Event Specialist at The Willows Event Center.

Samantha Iacia, Editor at The Knot said winter weddings can arguably be “even more romantic than other times of the year.”

Iacia said small details such as candles, string lights and rich fabrics like velvet will stand out during the winter months. Those could be unique ways to “incorporate” the season that wouldn’t have the same impact during other times of the year, said The Knot.

Additionally, Cross said a wedding reception during the winter can execute a more cozy feel by featuring a hot chocolate bar, which is a beverage not usually associated with warmer weather.

Another huge factor for couples to think about is venue pricing, as it is expected to be cheaper during the off-peak wedding seasons.

“There is a better chance at finding lower prices during those months compared to peak wedding season,” said Iacia.

Although it may be cheaper, The Knot said to also keep in mind popular winter destinations that may affect prices because of the increased demand for vendors and venues.

Iacia said winter holidays, such as a New Year’s Eve wedding, will likely have higher prices since the date is “popular for non-wedding events in addition to weddings.

The Knot reminded couples no matter what season a wedding will be hosted in, costs will depend on different factors like location, venue popularity and dates.

Those who are looking for wedding assistance and venues in the area can visit The Knot.com.