Wedding videography company denies refund, mocks fiancé after bride-to-be dies in crash

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs woman died in a car crash in February, and now her family, who is trying to settle her affairs, says her wedding videographer is denying a refund.

Alexis Wyatt, 22, died in a crash on Highway 24. Justin Montney, her fiancé, reached out to KRDO-TV for help when he left a review on TheKnot.com and Copper Stallion Media threatened a lawsuit.

Montney said he paid Copper Stallion Media $1,800, and after Wyatt passed away, he was denied a refund.

“They should have been able to do (that) because they didn’t render any services,” Montney said.

KMGH-TV reports that Montney also said the company told him they could extend his service to his next wedding, which he says “was a very a very insensitive thing to tell me.”

People began leaving negative reviews on Copper Stallion Media’s social media pages once Montney’s experience with the company was made public.

In response, Copper Stallion Media redirected it’s Yelp page and business website to a new website called JustinMontney.com. They then accused him of trying to shake them down for the refund money.

The owner mocked Montney by saying the non-refundable deposit was used to register the website for two years.

The company posted a photo of Wyatt and Montney on Saturday with the following caption, “Today would have been the day where we would have filmed Justin and Alexis’ wedding. After what Justin pulled with the media stunt to try and shake us down for a refund we hope you sob and cry all day for what would have been your wedding day. Sorry, not sorry.”

Alex Murphy, a former videographer with Copper Stallion Media, left the company when he said they refused to pay him.

Murphy said no company should ever speak about a client like that.

The family Of Alexis Wyatt has created a GoFundMe to create memorials for her.