LUBBOCK, Texas – On Monday, the City of Plainview Police Department received a welfare call in the 600 block of West 18th. PPD said upon arrival, officers found a female complainant and attempted to arrest Jose Guzman who led officers on a pursuit throughout the city.

Officers used road spikes to catch the suspect. PPD said Guzman was detained in the 3000 block of North Columbia.

The female complainant was treated at Covenant Hospital in Plainview for minor injuries.

Guzman was taken to the Hale County Jail and charged with Assault/ Family Violence, Evading Arrest, Deadly Conduct, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest and a warrant out of TDCJ Pardon and Parole Division.