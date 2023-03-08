LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Tech University (TTU) men’s basketball team arrived in Kansas City for the Big-12 tournament without head coach Mark Adams, who was suspended from the program on March 5 for making what the university described as an “inappropriate, unacceptable and racially insensitive comment.”

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) spoke out on the incident.

“It’s not every day that you hear about racial comments coming from such a large program as the Texas Tech basketball program,” said Ellie Mae Fisher, president of the NAACP at TTU.

Jalen Rideau, vice president of the NAACP at TTU said it wasn’t a small incident, and that was evident by how serious Texas Tech was taking it. “NAACP at Texas Tech stands against racism and discrimination of any kind,” said Rideau.

The school said Adams used a bible verse that referenced slaves serving their masters while speaking to one of his players.

“It’s really discouraging to see, especially throughout the basketball program, which we understand is typically black men,” Fisher said. “This just really can’t be a place for people to have any discrimination, really any racial ideology at all. It’s really upsetting to understand that it could get this far.”

Tech officials said Adams addressed the situation with the team and apologized for those comments, but in an interview with Stadium on March 5, Adams said, “I explained to them. I didn’t apologize.”

“It’s really disappointing to see, yet again, somebody who represents the university and wears the Double T, but doesn’t seem to recognize the values in the campus community that we work so hard to not only develop on the campus but throughout Lubbock,” Fisher said.

Rideau said Adams’ racially insensitive comment goes completely against the university’s core values.

“This was a reflection of coach Adams’ character which is very disappointing, to say the least,” Rideau said. “We’re looking for our campus community to stand in solidarity with our athletes.”

Fisher said their chapter hopes the university will send a clear message after the investigation that racism of any kind will not be tolerated on campus.

“There are a ton of students here, and they come from all kinds of backgrounds, different cultures, different diaspora,” Fisher said. “At this moment in time, NAACP at Texas Tech is really excited to have the opportunity to be on a university that seemed to make such strides, but when you hear comments made like this from the head basketball coach, it seems like we’re just going backward.”

TTU announced the interim coach for the rest of the season is Corey Williams, who’s been an assistant on Adams’ staff for the last two seasons. Williams will lead the Red Raiders in their Big-12 tournament matchup against West Virginia University at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday.