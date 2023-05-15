LUBBOCK, Texas — West Texas Comic Con is set to begin in Lubbock on June 16-18 at the Lubbock Memorial Civic Center. The event will have celebrity guests from Power Rangers to voice actors from Dragon Ball Z.

There are adult and child single day passes and 3-day passes. A child single ticket pass for one day is $2.25, a day pass for one adult is $10.00. A three day pass for one adult is $40.26, while a child three day pass is $6.00.

There are also military 3-day passes and local hero’s 3 day passes. Local heroes include police, EMS, teachers, healthcare workers and public servants.

You can purchase tickets online here.

If you are a vendor wanting to have a booth at the event you can see prices here.