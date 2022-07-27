LUBBOCK, Texas — Several parents in West Texas told KLBK News about how they changed their social media habits after they learned about a TikTok controversy involving a 3-year-old girl, Wren Eleanor.

The account, ran by her mother, had a following of more than 17 million people. Many parents said those followers included suspected pedophiles who post sexually charged comments regarding the toddler.

One concern expressed by thousands of TikTok users is that Wren’s mother was exploiting the 3-year-old, as she continued to post videos that some parents said were provocative.

“The internet can be a scary place,” said Michael Strong, a father and the Chief Operating Officer of Blue Layer IT.

One mother, Bri Tuthill, said she had a hard time hearing about the ‘Wren Eleanor’ controversy.

“What could be a cute, harmless picture to me, could be something else for someone else,” she explained.

Another west Texas mother, Zoey Call, took drastic action after learning about the predators on TikTok.

“I unfriended over 1,000 friends on Facebook; made my account very private. It freaked me out because there’s horrible people [doing] horrible things to these pictures,” Call shared.

Tuthill continued, “The most disturbing part for me is knowing that there’s no age limit. These people do not care.”

Full-time mother Mandie Waterman said she does not allow her kids on TikTok, after working in law enforcement and learning that TikTok is the “main social media platform used to traffic children, without them even realizing what’s going on.”

So, how do parents navigate social media while still protecting their kids?

“All my profiles are private and I just send out pictures to family members… They know how I am, so they’ll ask for permission if they can post,” Tuthill said.

Waterman advised, “Keep your kids away from TikTok. It’s not a good platform. I don’t see the value that it’s going to add to your children and you’re putting them at risk unnecessarily.”

While there’s been some confusion about whether or not people can track IP addresses through photos and videos posted on social media, Strong said parents do not need to worry about this because metadata, which includes GPS coordinates, is stripped from photos when they are posted online.

However, Strong said children may be at risk depending on what locations are tagged in posts, as well as who is looking at them.



“There are plenty of family-friendly applications to control and monitor your children’s activity online. Bark and Life 360 are the two most common ones we run into that offer a lot of control for parents,” Strong explained.