WFPD: City View ISD teacher arrested for racing corvette drunk without pants

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A Wichita Falls man is in jail after police said he was racing his corvette on Southwest Parkway without pants overnight.

Police said Stephen Stradley was arrested around 6 a.m. after crashing a 1999 corvette last night around midnight in the 1700 block or the major roadway in the area.

According to police, his speech was slurred and his eyes were bloodshot.

They said Stradley was wearing a T-shirt, underwear, socks and shoes and said that he drank three or four drinks.

At one point 10 units were on the scene — including seven police and three fire.

A 2008 blue Dodge Caliber was also involved in the crash.

Police said Stradley failed a field sobriety test and was taken to the hospital where a warrant for a blood draw was served.

After leaving the hospital, Stradley was taken to jail.

Stradley has two prior DWI convictions, one in 1996 in Amarillo and one in 2003 in Wichita Falls.

(KFDX/KJTL contributed to this report)