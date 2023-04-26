LUBBOCK, Texas – SmartAsset did a study on what it takes to be middle class in America’s largest cities, Lubbock was ranked number 78 with a median household income of $54,747. Households in Lubbock would need to make between $36,680 and $109,499 to be considered middle class.

The U.S. Census Bureau reported a similar median household income in Lubbock of $56,529.

The study’s highest ranked U.S. city was Fremont, California with a middle class household income range of $104,499 to $311,936. The highest ranked Texas city was Plano, Texas at number 9, its middle class household income ranges from $63,651 to $190,004. The average Texas middle class household makes between $44,865 and $133,926, according to the study.

The study also provided tips for middle income earners. They suggested households to reassess your housing costs, households should spend no more than 30% of their income on rent or mortgages. Middle income earners could delay retirement to 70 years-old to maximize their social security benefits and the study suggested working with a financial advisor to help with financial planning.