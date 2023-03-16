LUBBOCK, Texas – In SmartAssest’s list of “25 places where $100,000 goes the furthest,” Lubbock was named number five.

In Lubbock, according to SmartAsset, if you make $100,000 a year, you actually take home $74,515 after taxes are deducted. Because the cost of living in Lubbock is 89.4% of the national average, a $100,000 salary is actually worth $83,350.

Other Texas cities that were named on the list were El Paso, Corpus Christi, Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth, and Arlington.

You can view the entire study here.