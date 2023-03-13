LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock Power and Light customers will now have to choose their own electric provider later this year.

LP&L customers can start looking at electric providers even now. However, the official shopping window is not open yet, and a date will be announced as the process continus.

If things remain on schedule, customers will have until the end of the summer to choose their new provider, then there will be a 30 day transition period to ensure every customer’s service is running smoothly. LP&L will officially transfer all of its customers over to their new providers in the fall.

Information on new providers on the LP&L website will come with time. Customers can visit the LP&L website, the Public Utilities Commission website, and PowerToChoose.com for information on providers.

If customers don’t choose a new provider by the deadline, they will be randomly given one of the default safety net providers, which are Reliant Energy, TXU Energy or Octopus energy. Customers will receive market-based rates.

The LP&L website will be the hub for information during this transition period. The company plans to hold a shopping fair for consumers to get more information on new providers.In the meantime, visit the LP&L website for more updates and resources as dates and deadlines get finalized.