What to Know: April 11

In this April 11, 1970 photo made available by NASA, the Saturn V rocket carrying the crew of the Apollo 13 mission to the moon launches from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (NASA via AP)

Today’s Famous Birthdays:

Ethel Kennedy (92) widow of slain U.S. Attorney General Robert Kennedy – had eleven children – Following her husband’s assassination, Ethel Kennedy publicly stated that she would never marry again. She was pregnant with her 11th child when he was killed, and she gave birth to her daughter Rory on December 12, 1968. For a time, she was escorted to dinners, parties and the theater by singer and family friend Andy Williams. She now resides at the Kennedy Compound in Hyannis Port.

Johnny Sheffield (1931-2010) actor – “Boy” in “Tarzan” – completed a business degree at UCLA – At age 79 he fell from a ladder while pruning a palm tree. Though his injuries seemed minor, he died of a heart attack four hours later.

Viola Liuzzo (1925-1965) housewife and mother of five with a history of local activism, heeded the call of Martin Luther King Jr and traveled from Detroit, Michigan, to Selma, Alabama – murdered by members of the Ku Klux Klan. She was 39 years old.

Todays Holidays:

International Louie Louie Day Submarine Day National Eight-Track Tape Day Most Boring Day

Today in History:

1970 – Apollo 13 is launched (Against all odds, it returns)

1900 – U.S. Navy’s 1st submarine made its debut