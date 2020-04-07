What to Know: April 6

Here is what to know about Monday’s date, April 6.

Today’s Famous Birthdays:

Helen Pitts Douglass (1838-1903) suffragist, known for being the second wife of Frederick Douglass. The marriage was generally the subject of scorn by both white and black residents in the town.

Merle Haggard (1937-2016) country singer – “Okie From Muskogee” – born in remodeled boxcar – spent time in San Quentin Prison  – While in prison, Haggard learned that his wife was expecting another man’s child, which pressed him psychologically. He was fired from a series of prison jobs, and planned to escape along with another inmate nicknamed “Rabbit,” but was convinced not to escape by fellow inmates – Gov. Ronald Reagan granted Haggard a full and unconditional pardon for his past crimes – was married 5 times – quote: “Willie Nelson’s the one who told me the reason it costs so much to get divorced is because it’s worth it.”

Billy Dee Williams (82)actor/singer – known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars – quote: “I used to pick up my daughter from elementary school and get into arguments with little children who would accuse me of betraying Han Solo.”

John Ratzenberger (72) actor – best known as postal worker Cliff Clavin in Cheers – was a tractor operator at the Woodstock Festival .

Marilu Henner (67) actress – best known as Elaine O’Connor Nardo on Taxi – appeared opposite Burt Reynolds in Evening Shade – Romances with John Travolta, Judd Hirsch & Tony Danza – possesses “hyperthymesia” (Superior Autobiographical Memory) which allows her to recall every detail about every day of her life.

Today’s Holidays:

Church of Latter Day Saints Day

Fresh Tomato Day

Jump over Things Day

National Twinkie Day

Today in History:

2016 – Merle Haggard dies

2015 – Ray Charles dies

1998 – Tammy Wynette dies

1934 – A constable at Miami, Oklahoma fell mortally wounded by outlaws Bonnie and Clyde. The police chief was also wounded, but later released after being abducted.

1895 – Oscar Wilde was arrested, and later found guilty of being a  homosexual, and sentenced to two years of hard labor.

1830 – Church of Christ, the original church of the Latter Day Saint movement, is organized by Joseph Smith

