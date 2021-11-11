Whataburger debuts new holiday sweater, pajamas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — If you’re out of ideas for what to give the Whataburger fan in your family or looking for a Texas-centric gift for your friend, how about some Whataburger PJs?

The popular Texas-based burger chain has released its new holiday catalog filled with plenty of new apparel styles with the trademark diamond flying orange W and based on its orange motif.

Photo: Whataburger

The newest items include Whataburger pajamas for the family, sized for adults and youths. There’s also a holiday sweater that shows a snowy scene at a Whataburger on Christmas Eve. There’s a Whataburger sign on the front and a big Whataburger shake on the back.

The store also has matching beanies and holiday socks to go with the new sweater.

There’s more holiday items that are also on sale, including a collectable ornament and more pajama sets. All items can be purchased and shipped from Whataburger’s online store, Whatastore.com.