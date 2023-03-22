LUBBOCK, Texas – In Texas, speeding, drunk driving, and distracted driving account for the cause of most fatal accidents, according to the Money Geek’s Texas fatal accident study.

Speeding accounted for 31% of fatal crashes, drunk driving accounted for 24% and distracted driving accounted for 9%.

In Lubbock County, there were 120 fatal crashes between 2018 and 2020, the study said. 39 of those fatal crashes involved drunk driving, 32 involved speeding, and 10 involved distracted driving.

The most deadly road where fatal accidents occurred in Lubbock County was US-84, according to the study.

The study found that October had the highest number of fatal accidents with 941 total in Texas.

The county in Texas with the most fatal accidents was Harris County with 1,221 fatal accidents between 2018 and 2020.