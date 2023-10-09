LUBBOCK, Texas – The annular solar eclipse is set to take place on October 14. With the South Plains being in the path of the solar eclipse, it will be easily visible.

The U.S. National Weather Service in Lubbock said the eclipse will be visible in Lubbock in the late morning and early afternoon on Saturday. The annular solar eclipse is set to begin at 10:17 a.m. and will end at 1:19 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, the eclipse will be at maximum visibility at 11:44 a.m.

The National Weather Service advised to never look at a solar eclipse with your naked eye due to the risk of major eye damage and even possible blindness. Onlookers can view the eclipse using eclipse glasses or an indirect viewing method.

Glasses can be found to purchase online as well as at the City of Wolfforth Public Library. To view a list of where you can get eclipse glasses, click here.