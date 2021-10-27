Why bedbugs in Lubbock might choose you or your neighbors…

LUBBOCK, Texas — One week after Dasaray Perez moved into a north Lubbock apartment complex, she found a bedbug infestation in her unit. Perez told KLBK News Tuesday that she tried to get help from management but ended up taking matters into her own hands — a solution that is not recommended by a local pest control expert.

Perez noticed bites on her baby’s body, which is how she first discovered the problem.

Tim Gafford, president and owner of Gafford Pest Control Services said bedbugs affect people in affluent and low-income communities. They can be found in most places in the country, and they are all over Lubbock.

“They’re attracted to the CO2 in your body,” Gafford said. “They generally come out at night when you’re asleep, and they start working on your ankles and legs up, sucking blood out.”

Gafford Pest Control Services said bedbugs are “the best hitchhikers in the world.”

“They get on people, stay in your home, get in suitcases or briefcases, backpacks or whatever,” Gafford said. “You may [move] into [an] apartment dwelling where they were there before.”

He added that bedbugs can hide in cracks and crevices for months on end.

The Environmental Protection Agency said, “Although they typically feed on blood every 5 to 10 days, bedbugs can be quite resilient; they are capable of surviving several months to a year without feeding.”

Many people get rid of their furniture even if the infestation is small, but Gafford Pest Control said that is not always necessary. There are several methods to rid your home or business of the problem.

Perez said she spent over $2000 on new bedding, furniture, clothing and more– which doesn’t include the cost of treatment. She spent three months trying to get rid of the pests.

Gafford said treating bedbugs often requires several rounds of treatment. The treatments will kill bedbugs, but won’t necessarily get the eggs, which is why it can be a lengthy process.

Gafford said “good luck” to anyone trying to get rid of bedbugs on their own. He added, “It’s always best to talk with a professional pest control company.”