LUBBOCK, Texas — The COVID-19 pandemic and war in Ukraine has caused supply chain issues across various industries, including landscaping, a local business owner told KLBK News on Monday.

David Barnes, the owner of Super Dave’s Lawns and More, said being a small-business owner is especially difficult right now, but consumers will feel the effects of rising costs this spring too.

Filling up one of his landscaping vehicles with fuel is now twice as expensive, he said. What once cost him around $65–now costs Barnes approximately $150.

To combat inflation, he is raising his prices for new customers.

However, it’s not just the fuel prices that are increasing- it’s other lawn care supplies too, like fertilizers, treatments and machinery.

“Even where I get my rocks and stuff- from my suppliers- they’re going through the same thing. Every time I call them, I have to ask, ‘is the price the same?’ [I’m] not used to that,” Barnes explained.

Barnes is not alone. Other landscapers in Lubbock said they’ve had to raise prices too, including one who declined to speak on the record.

He said he occasionally talks with other lawn care business owners in the area.

“We all talk about how we can keep our businesses going without kicking the customer in the teeth,” Barnes explained, adding he hopes the economy gets better soon.

“Considering what we’re going through is nothing compared to what they are going through in Ukraine. We’re sitting here doing the interview with the sun shining, and there’s no bombs or gunshots. So, I mean, we’re blessed,” Barnes shared.