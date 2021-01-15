Willie Nelson gets COVID-19 vaccine, wants everyone to ‘take care of yourself and others’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Country music icon Willie Nelson wants everyone to “take care of yourself and others” and get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Nelson, 87, got the shot Wednesday in a drive-thru clinic organized by Family Hospital Systems. Given his age, Nelson falls into the Phase 1B category.

FHS said they’ve given over 1,000 vaccines, and in this drive-thru setting, they observe people for 15 minutes before letting them leave the clinic to make sure they don’t have an adverse reaction to it.

They also want to point out that Nelson didn’t drive himself to the clinic, he just slid over to the driver’s seat to get the shot in his left arm, rather than his right. He plays the guitar right-handed.

On the FHS website, people can sign up to be on a waitlist for the COVID-19 vaccine. FHS will contact anyone who is eligible for a vaccine to set up an appointment once they receive more doses.

Nelson was recently announced as a keynote speaker for the 2021 SXSW online festival.