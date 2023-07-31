WILLACY COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Willy the missing rodeo goat has been found and captured, ending a two-week-long search.

Raymondville City Commissioner Joel Garcia shared a post Monday saying the goat was captured, including two photos of the elusive goat in a holding pen.

A post by the Willacy County Livestock Show stated that two Willacy County cowboys, Ricardo Rojas III and Sammy Ambriz, were able to round-up the missing goat.

“We’re super excited that she is safe,” president of the Willacy County Livestock Show, Alison Busse Savage said. “It’s been a fun two weeks, but we were ready for Willy to calm down and come home.”

The search for the goat received nationwide attention after dozens of local businesses began offering rewards.

Savage told ValleyCentral the goat escaped from its holding pen on July 15 during a youth rodeo event. Several officials at the show tried to capture it, to no avail.

The community-wide search for the goat began, with residents seen on horseback and others using drones with the same common goal: finding Willy.

It has not been announced what will happen next for Willy the Goat, but the local celebrity is no longer on the loose.