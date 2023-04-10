LUBBOCK, Texas – The Texas Lottery announced in a press release that a Texas Two Step winning ticket was purchased in Lubbock.

The jackpot is worth $1.55 million and will be split between 10 winners. The press release said this is the first time since 2006 that 10 jackpot tickets were sold for a single Texas Two Step drawing.

The press release said the other winning tickets were sold in Carrollton, Cedar Park, Duncanville, Fort Worth, Houston [2], San Angelo, San Antonio and Tyler.

The Texas Two Step jackpot starts at $200,000 and increases at every drawing until there is a winner. Drawings are on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m.