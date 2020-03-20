With all pro-sports off, ESPN bringing back ‘The Ocho’

Latest

by: Marcus Greaves

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – AP Photo/David Kohl

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the sports world coming to a halt due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, ESPN found a way to still keep sports fans entertained.

ESPN announced the return of “The Ocho,” which was inspired by the 2004 movie “Dodgeball,” providing fans with unorthodox sports entertainment this Sunday, March 22 on the network’s ESPN2 channel.

This will be the fourth edition of the “Ocho” since originally began in 2017. Viewers will be able to enjoy highlights from events such as the Stupid Robot Fighting League, spike ball, cherry spitting, and even axe throwing. 

Full schedule for ESPN’s “The Ocho” here:

DateTime (ET)ProgramNetwork
Sun, Mar 22MidnightJohnsonville ACL Cornhole Championships: 2020 Kickoff BattleESPN2
2 a.m.World Axe Throwing League: 2019 World ChampionshipESPN2
4 a.m.U.S. Open Ultimate ChampionshipsESPN2
6 a.m.2019 Spikeball College ChampionshipESPN2
7 a.m.2019 Las Vegas Highland GamesESPN2
7:30 a.m.Putt Putt ChampionshipsESPN2
8 a.m.2019 IDEAL Electricians National ChampionshipESPN2
9 a.m.E:60 as part of The OchoESPN2
9:30 a.m.51st National Stone Skipping CompetitionESPN2
10:30 a.m.2007 World Sport Stacking ChampionshipsESPN2
11:30 a.m.2019 World Sign Spinning ChampionshipESPN2
Noon2006 Krystal World Hamburger Eating ChampionshipESPN2
1 p.m.2006 Johnsonville Brat Eating World ChampionshipESPN2
2 p.m.European TramDriver ChampionshipESPN2
3 p.m.2019 Stupid Robot Fighting LeagueESPN2
3:30 p.m.46th Annual Cherry Pit Spitting ChampionshipESPN2
4 p.m.Professional Arm Wrestling ChampionshipsESPN2
4:30 p.m.2019 Golden Tee World ChampionshipESPN2
5 p.m.2018 Classic Tetris World ChampionshipESPN2
5:30 p.m.E:60 on ESPN8 Presented by Liberty MutualESPN2
6:30 p.m.America’s Dodgeball Continental Cup: USA vs. CanadaESPN2
7:30 p.m.2019 Jelle’s Marble RunsESPN2
8 p.m.Slippery Stairs: College TourESPN2
8:30 p.m.2019 Death Diving World ChampionshipESPN2
9:30 p.m.Dodge Juggle 3ESPN2
10:30 p.m.Moxie Games 3

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar