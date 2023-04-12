LUBBOCK, Texas — Leandro Garcia, 55, was arrested and accused of aggravated kidnapping, according to a report from the Lubbock Police Department. Online jail records also indicated it was done with the intent of sexual abuse.

On April 6, the Lubbock Police Department received a call to business in the 3700 block of Avenue Q about a domestic disturbance.

When officers arrived, a witness said he saw Garcia grab the victim and force her into a pickup truck. The witness said he recorded the incident and heard the victim scream.

Officers were able to locate the license plate information for the truck, and it led them to the home of Garcia’s brother. Officers found the vehicle a couple houses down from the brother’s house, according to the police report.

Garcia’s brother gave officers permission to search the residence and a shed.

Garcia’s brother told officers that his brother did not live there but lived a few houses down the street. Officers went to the address and knocked on the front door, but no one answered.

The officers kicked the front door down and then saw Garcia step out the residence. They put him in custody.

The victim was located inside the residence with facial injuries and dried blood, according to the police report.

Garcia was booked and transported into Lubbock County Detention Center, according to the police report.

He remained in the jail as of Wednesday afternoon. His bond is set at $77,500.