‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ star Frank Bonner dead at 79

LOS ANGELES – SEPTEMBER 18: Frank Bonner stars as advertising salesman Herb Tarlek, on WKRP in Cincinnati, a CBS television situation comedy about characters at a radio station. Originally broadcast September 18, 1978. (Photo by CBS via Getty Images)

Frank Bonner, who was most famous for playing Herb Tarlek on the 80s sitcom ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’ passed away Wednesday, TMZ reports.

He had been battling Lewey body dementia for several years, and he passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones, according to his family, who are ‘heartbroken’ by his passing.

He was best known for his acting in ‘WKRP in Cincinnati’. He also directed several episodes, and directed and acted in the Saved By the Bell spin-off, ‘Saved by the Bell: The New Class’.

Bonner was 79 years old.