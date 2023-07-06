LUBBOCK, Texas – Evie Mae’s Pit Barbeque in Wolfforth was named in the The New York Times 20 Best Texas Barbeque Restaurants From the New Generation this week.

The story describes the restaurant as a “regional distinction” in Wolfforth. The owners, Arnis and Mallory Robbins, spiced their sausage with cheese grits with green chile, to honor their childhood in New Mexico, said The New York Times. The story recommended guests to order beef ribs, green chile cheese sausage, brisket chili and baked potato casserole.

The couple, living in Tucson, Arizona at the time, began to prepare all of their meals at home after Arnis was diagnosed with celiac disease, said Evie Mae’s website. The couple perfected their cooking process over the next couple months and started selling meats, desserts and sides in an empty parking lot. The website said the couple and their young daughter, Evie moved to Lubbock to be closer to family.

The two purchased Evie Mae’s trailer and set up shop in a location in Wolfforth. The website said everyone who tried their barbeque loved it, but the couple had trouble attracting a crowd. A day after the restaurant’s first review appeared on tmbbq.com, Evie Mae’s sold out for the first time. The website said Evie Mae’s needed a bigger space within a couple months and broke ground on its location in January 2016.

The New York Times said Evie Mae’s food satisfies the community “again and again.” The restaurant offers two kinds of pecan pie, smoked prime rib specials and free beer when you’re waiting in line, said The New York Times.

Evie Mae’s is located at 217 Unit 1 Highway 62/82 in Wolfforth. They are open Tuesday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. to sell out. The website said Evie Mae’s is also available for catering and facility rental options.