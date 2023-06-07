LUBBOCK, Texas– The current owners of Tumbleweed and Sage coffeehouse said the shop would be sold at the end of June, according to owner Destiny Adams. Adams spoke Wednesday with EverythingLubbock.com, saying the decision was not political but personal.

Adams said there was a “multitude of things” that led to the decision to sell the coffee shop.

“We had a really hard time finding employees that would care for our business as we would, and ended up to the point where it was just me and my husband most of the time, taking care of our shop,” said Adams.

Adams said things got harder after she and her husband became parents. She told EverythingLubbock.com she returned to work at Tumbleweed and Sage one week after giving birth.

Tumbleweed and Sage opened it’s doors in 2019 and later became synonymous with community activism. In 2022, Tumbleweed + Sage began to offer contraceptive kits in its bathrooms after Roe v. Wade was overturned. It also hosted Drag Queen Storytime as well as drag brunches.

Saturday, June 24, was set to be the official selling date for Tumbleweed and Sage. Adams said the business would be holding events in June to support the LGBTQ community during pride month. For more information visit its social media page here.