ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Lubbock woman was arrested on Halloween after investigators said she allegedly assaulted her boyfriend and was caught with a large amount of methamphetamine. Kayla Lynn Chappell, 30, has been charged with Assault, Tampering with Evidence, Possession of a Dangerous Drug, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Prohibited Substance in a Correction Facility.

According to an affidavit, on October 31, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a Flying J store in the 5000 block of E Interstate 20 to investigate a disturbance. At the scene, officers met with Chappell and her boyfriend. Chappell reportedly told investigators that she’d been assaulted by her boyfriend who “knocked out all her teeth”. Officers stated that Chappell wasn’t missing any teeth and could not give any more details about the alleged assault.

Investigators then spoke with Chappel’s boyfriend who said that he was the one who had been assaulted. The victim said Chappell became angry and tried to take his phone; she then reportedly lashed out and began hitting him. Investigators said the victim had a bite mark on his left thigh, scratches on his face and neck, and a bruised right eye.

Witnesses at the scene said Chappell was the aggressor, despite her claim that she was the one who had been assaulted. As such, Chappell was placed in handcuffs and moved to the back of a patrol car. Investigators then found a bag of methamphetamines in her backpack, as well as a prescription bottle full of medication prescribed for someone else. Additionally, officers later noticed a white, crystal-like substance on the floorboards of the patrol car and said that Chappell was caught on the in-car camera removing a small bag from her sock; she reportedly crushed the bag into the floorboard with her foot.

While driving Chappell to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center, investigators said they asked her if she was hiding any more narcotics; she said no but was later allegedly caught hiding another bag of methamphetamines inside her body. Chappell remained in custody as of Tuesday morning; her bond has not yet been set.